Spotlight on: Pam McKenzie, longtime ‘Nutcracker” volunteer

Pam McKenzie has been working as a volunteer handling seating reservations for the annual Knox production of “The Nutcracker” for 24 years. This year, due to capacity restrictions in place because of COVID-19, there will be a performance this Saturday at 2 p.m. in addition to the traditional Sunday performance the following day at 2 p.m. Both performances will be held at the Anniston Performing Arts Center located on the Anniston High School campus. Visit https://knoxconcertseries.org/the-nutcracker/ for more information. Limited seating remained for both showings at press time.
What is your professional background? I worked as a dental hygienist, but when I moved back to Oxford, I was ready for a change and decided to become a scrub nurse. I started at Stringfellow and was there for about 18 years, and I have been at the Surgery Center for 19 ½ years. I love my job; it is still very gratifying.