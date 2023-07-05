Spotlight on: Nicole Knight, owner of Heifer Please

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Nicole Knight owns Heifer Please, a local shop specializing in home decor. Having focused on online sales for a few years, Heifer Please recently celebrated the grand opening of their brick and mortar location at 1108 Jones Road in Anniston. Heifer Please is open Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, find Heifer Please on Facebook.