Nannie Lou Brittain Moore

Hometown: Alexandria

Occupation: Chief clerk, retired

Favorite sport: Football

Favorite sports team: Alexandria

What did you want to be when you grew up? I really wanted to be a schoolteacher, but we could not afford college, so I did not go. But after I retired, I volunteered with the reading program at Alexandria Elementary School.

Advice: To all young parents, the most important thing is to have a Christian home and take those children to church while they are young. I am sure there were years I did not want to go, but I remember my daddy picking me up and taking me.