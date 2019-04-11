Nannie Lou Brittain Moore has lived in Alexandria all of her life — 100 years! She was married to her husband, Hasken, for 48 years. Although Moore never moved from her town, she has enjoyed some travel. An LSU fan, she enjoyed being in Omaha for LSU’s bottom-of-the-ninth win against Miami in the 1996 College World Series.
Tell us about your connection with the Anniston area. I am a 100-year resident of Alexandria — two houses: the one where I was born and grew up, and my current home. I went to Alexandria School, and I graduated in 1937.
Tell us about growing up in Alexandria in the 1920s and ’30s. We had to work. We did not have everything we wanted. We had it hard. There were seven of us children, and I was right in the middle. There are two of us still living — me and my 97-year-old sister. My daddy worked for the railroad, and he was in an accident my senior year of high school. We did not think he was going to survive, but he did. One of my older sisters had graduated and gotten a job, and she is the one who paid for my class ring and graduation expenses.
At that time you had to pay a certain amount to go to school, and if you could not pay it, then you were unable to go to school. But you could board a teacher, and that would pay what you needed to go to school. Daddy had a niece who was a teacher at Alexandria, and she was kind enough to stay with us, so we could go to school.
The train crew would come through at noon from Alexandria to Anniston and at 3 p.m. from Anniston to Alexandria. My mother would put their food in a picnic basket, and we would meet them at noon. They would eat on the way to Anniston, and they would send the baskets back, so they could get them the next day. They paid her, of course. We tried to get every penny we could, so we could survive.
What was your first job out of school? My first job was a temporary summer job in the Calhoun County Farm Office. You are too young to remember this, but I can remember when everything was rationed, and farmers were restricted on planting. There were planes that would fly over the farms and take pictures. The Calhoun County Farm Office hired people with little machines to take the maps and make sure the farmers were doing the right thing.
Tell us about your job with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff W.L. Borders was going to hire a clerk — which the sheriff had never had at that time, 1939. One of his friends knew me and my family really well and suggested that I apply. I got the job. The state would reimburse the Sheriff’s Office, so every month we had to file the name of each prisoner and how many days they were in jail; that was a big job. I did anything else needed as far as office work was concerned.
I was the first woman deputized in Calhoun County. I do not remember which sheriff deputized me; I worked with so many. We had to hire more clerks, and my title when I retired in 1981 was chief clerk.
Tell us about your relationship with God. I can remember my daddy carrying me to Sunday School as just a very small child at Alexandria Baptist Church. I was saved at age 12 at my church; Pastor W.D. Ogletree, pastor at First Baptist in Oxford, was the pastor that night — Alexandria Baptist did not have a pastor at that time.
When the church was built, we did not have a water system. When there was a baptism — which was only about once a year — the men would take big barrels to Alexandria Spring and fill them up and haul them to church for the baptism.
I have not always been obedient and done things I should. Some things I would like to undo, but I cannot. But I know that God is a loving, patient and forgiving God, and I would highly recommend Him to anybody.
