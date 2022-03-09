Spotlight on: Morgan Worsham, Hammond Hall Art Gallery

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Morgan Worsham is the gallery coordinator at Jacksonville State University’s Hammond Hall Art Gallery. She enjoys creating art through photography, and you can see some of her work on her website, themorganleephotography.com. The Hammond Hall main gallery is currently featuring the exhibit “Maps and Monuments” by Rich Gere, artist and chair of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Art and Art History. The Hammond Hall student gallery (Room 112A) is currently featuring an exhibit in honor of Women’s History month. Admission is free, and the galleries are open to the public.
What is your background in art? I always created things — even if they weren’t great. My dad and brothers can paint, and it always looks perfect. I also really loved baking and cake decorating. In high school, I found photography, and it was a form of art where I could express my creativity that way. Getting into college, I found out there were so many more options than just digital photography. In school at JSU, I interned at the Gadsden Museum of Art photographing the permanent collection they have, and I got to hang a couple of shows. I also have a photography business, and I do a lot of weddings and couples and portraits.