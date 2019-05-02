Megan Parris is the frontwoman for local party band Parris. She began her singing career as a young child singing in a church choir with her grandmother. She has performed in several bands before forming her current band. Parris will play at Chestnut Station in Gadsden on May 4.
How did you get into performing? I grew up going to church with my grandparents and I was always in the choir singing with my granny. When I was around 9 years old, my dad, Clay Smith, got a guitar and showed me a few things, and I took off from there.
What is your background in music and singing? My background in music began at a very early age by singing in church. I did take a few guitar lessons, and I was trained vocally by many choir teachers during my teenage years. The first band I played and sang in was with my oldest friend, Gillian McCarry, and her dad, Joe. The band was called A Quarter Short because the fourth member never showed up. I then became a part of Hired Gun with my buddies Ziggy and Tom. I was also in Steel Legacy for a few years, and now I am in one band called Parris.
Tell us about Parris. Parris is my home alongside my band family Jay Jones, Les Wadley, Derick and Amy Reeves, Mick Baker, Barry and Valerie Hubbard and Chris Adcock. We are a huge band and a family that sticks together through thick and thin. Jay and I decided that we wanted to put together a band that focuses more around my vocals, and we wanted a party band. We have been together as a band about two years.
What does each member contribute to the band? I am the lead singer and the head of a herd of beautifully talented cats! Jay Jones plays bass and does vocals; he is my partner in all I do and my love. Les Wadley plays lead guitar, does vocals and is my twin at heart. Derick Reeves plays the saxophone and whistle and vocals, and he is my big brother from another mother. Mick Baker plays the keys and does vocals and is the enigmatic one. Barry Hubbard plays drums and does vocals; he is the joker of the band. Chris “Bam” Adcock is our sound tech and does vocals; he is also head of security. Amy Reeves provides vocals and sells merch; she is my band wife. Valerie Hubbard does vocals and sells merch, too; she helps me “herd cats.”
How would you define the music you play? We have a wide variety of feel-good party music ranging from disco to now. We are currently working on originals to throw into the mix. Our covers include a wide variety from many different genres: KC and The Sunshine Band, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, Poison, etc.
What music influences you? My biggest influence personally was growing up around family musicians. My granny had the voice of an angel and played her Martin guitar at every church gathering. As I grew older, I made friends who played and who took me under their wings like Kelli Johnson, Ron and Randy Wood, Rick Goodwin and many others.
How can the community find out about your upcoming shows? We have a Facebook, Instagram, and our website is Reverbnation.com/parris7. We keep these updated with all of our upcoming shows.
