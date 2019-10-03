Meg McLendon is a fitness instructor at the Anniston and Oxford YMCAs. Originally working as a registered nurse, she has made a career of helping people. The newest class led by McLendon is SilverSneakers Splash.
Are you originally from the Anniston area? I lived in LaGrange, Ga., all of my life until we moved here for my husband’s job. I was a registered nurse. I worked in a cardiac unit until we were ready to start a family, and we decided the hours were not for us. So I stopped and became a home mom for several years. I have been an instructor for the past eight years, and I have gotten different certifications over the years, including group fitness, MOSSA Strength Train Together, MOSSA Group Core, and spin. My most recent certification is SilverSneakers Splash.
What interested you in becoming a nurse? I love science and math, and I love helping people. My mom was a nurse, and she thought I’d make a great one. I started out in geriatrics; I love the senior population. I moved to cardiology, where I stayed for the rest of my career.
What is SilverSneakers Splash? It is an aqua class in the Anniston YMCA’s pool for our SilverSneakers class, but anyone can participate. It has some cardio and strengthening. It is very good if you have arthritis or a degenerative disease where weight-bearing is not easy. You get resistance training because the water is constant resistance. We use a splash board for resistance, floatation and balance.
How do you work with participants who have limitations? We always provide modifications for every exercise. Our main goal is for everyone to feel successful. I tell everyone not to look at the person beside them because this is your workout, not theirs. They have their own goals and abilities.
Tell us about a typical SilverSneakers Splash class. We start with a warmup. We like to keep the water at 84-86 degrees, but it still feels cool when you get in. We stay in the shallow end of the pool; our heads never go under the water. This is not just for seniors; it is good for beginners and non-swimmers, as well, especially if you need something less impactful on your knees, hips or other joints. We will move into a little cardio phase after the warmup. Then, we move into a work phase where we work on some resistance and strength. We have styrofoam dumbbells and pool noodles. As the class is about to end, we will get out the splash board and do balance work and a little more resistance. Then, we start the cool down. This class follows the same pattern as a general fitness class. We will do some light stretching. This class is 45 minutes.
How did you get into fitness? I have always been into outdoor and indoor exercising and sports. I ran track in high school, threw the discus, ran multiple speed sports in track, softball. After children, at 30, you find out you need to do something. My youngest was about 2 years old when I started taking classes at the YMCA. I was not thinking of becoming an instructor; I just needed to get back into shape after having two children 12 months apart. I needed to work on myself for a while, and it was a good break for “mama time.” I’m a big promoter of “mama time.” Fitness is still in the medical field.
What is “fit”? I think everyone’s physical fitness level is so different from everyone else. There is not a perfect shape or one size you need to be fit. I think it is being able to maintain your activities of daily living and being able to get around and do the things you want to do without being exhausted.
What are you passionate about? I want to see people be the best they can be. I want to see people happy and healthy. I see so many people with health problems related to inactivity that could be helped or remedied with activity. It does not have to be extreme, just more than what they are currently doing. Physical fitness is not just about fitness; it is about the group camaraderie. We socialize before and after class. Sometimes we have partner drills. Everyone is working to better themselves, not just physically but emotionally.
