Mack Pekar is the gaming director for the newly opened South Beach Sports Bar and Grill at McClellan. The sporting club is open seven days a week, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. It boasts two pool tables, six dart boards, eight sand volleyball courts and 20 cornhole boards, as well as badminton and dodgeball. Next year, it will be the home court for the Jacksonville State University beach volleyball team, hosting practices, games and tournaments. South Beach is located at 100 Symphony Way at McClellan.
What is your background in volleyball? I played amateur-pro volleyball tournaments all through the South. I have been a high school coach, college coach and club director. I have been coaching for almost 25 years.
Tell us about beach volleyball. Beach volleyball is the fastest growing college sport. Right now there are about 75 teams, and in the next three to four years, they are looking to have over 300 teams. JSU has a beach team, UAB has a beach team, LSU’s team is ranked third in the country. This is the fastest-growing sport for girls. Sand will make you a better indoor player. In indoor volleyball you can get away with not being a good setter; you either play back row or front row. In sand, there are only two players, so you touch every other ball. If your partner passes, you have to learn to set the ball. There are going to be so many opportunities for boys and girls in the future. I am going to start pushing a club starting next February and March, having travel and non-travel teams. South Beach 256 is our club name.
What is South Beach Sports Bar and Grill? We are a sporting club and sports bar. We have eight sand volleyball courts with beautiful, white sand. We can set out up to 20 cornhole boards; we have cornhole tournaments on Tuesday nights at 6:30. We have pool tables. We have dart boards; we host a dart tournament on Friday nights. We have a Monday-night league, and we’re forming a corporate league on Tuesday nights. We have a fours intermediate league on Thursdays.
Are there similar facilities in this area? There are three in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans, some in Atlanta and Nashville, but what makes us different is that we are truly a restaurant and bar. Our hamburgers are probably the best in town — we’re told. Our pizzas, tacos and sandwiches are really good, too.
Why locate at McClellan? The owners saw a great opportunity at Fort McClellan to do something really positive for the community and give people opportunities to be active.
Are you open year-round? Yes, we have indoor activities like pool and darts, and people come in and watch Monday Night Football and other games; we will stay open until the big game is over. We have a huge patio; we have a 13-foot big screen television and nine other televisions. We have live music on Fridays and Saturdays. We will have year-round open play for cornhole and volleyball, and we will start doing tournaments for the younger kids, as well as lessons and clinics.
How much is admission for each game or sport? Usually, it is $6 for unlimited play (except pool) if you do not eat or drink, $3 for unlimited play if you do eat or drink, and military and service people play for free.
Do players need to bring their own equipment? No. You can bring your volleyball or cornhole bags if you would like, but we have volleyballs and cornhole bags for you to use.
