Spotlight on: Lauren Robinson, Hope Women’s Services

Lauren Robinson

Lauren Robinson is the director of the Sav-A-Life center in Jacksonville.

 Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star

Lauren Robinson is the director of the Sav-A-Life center in Jacksonville. Sav-A-Life offers such services as free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting classes and abortion-recovery small groups. Anyone interested in learning more about Sav-A-Life or becoming a volunteer at either Calhoun County location can call the center at 256-237-9999. Find more information about the mission of Sav-A-Life on Facebook by searching for “Support Sav-A-Life Hope.”

How did you become involved with Sav-A-Life? I have been familiar and involved with Sav-A-Life my entire life. My mom served on the board for almost 30 years, so I grew up going to events and hearing all about it. I volunteered with SAL in high school, and in 2019 I began working there. 

