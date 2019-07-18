Ken Barrett owns the Washin’ laundromats in Anniston, Golden Springs, Lenlock and Oxford. He also serves as an ambassador for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.
Barrett has teamed up with the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to provide a weekly story time for children at his Anniston location, 829 Quintard Ave. The next two “Libraries and Laundromats” story times will be at 5 p.m. July 22 and July 29.
Barrett will also be providing two free “back to school” laundry days in August at Washin’ Oxford Coin Laundry (412 Hamrick Drive E.) and Washin’ Lenlock Coin Laundry (5704 Weaver Road).
How long have you been in the laundry business? I first got into the laundry business 10 years ago and started with our first store on Quintard by the Social Security office as Washin’ Anniston.
Tell us about your involvement with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. I am on the board of directors with the Chamber of Commerce. I have been an ambassador for about three years now, promoting the chamber and meeting new business owners. The flexibility from my job really benefits me because when a new business joins the Chamber, I can welcome them, understand what they are looking for and how they want to be involved, and pair them with other businesses that will help them.
Tell us about the partnership with the library. This summer, they have been coming in each Monday and providing an hour of reading to children at the laundromat. We have been talking about changing the time so more children can come; look at the library’s schedule to confirm the next Libraries and Laundromats.
How did you decide to team up with the library? I am also on the national board of directors for the Coin Laundry Association, which is a national association for coin laundry owners. There is a big initiative on the national level to tie libraries and laundromats together. That is part of the reason why I have bookshelves in all my stores; we do book drives just to have books, so kids can take them with them. We do not want them to feel like they can only read it there and put it back. We want them to take the books with them and get them into the hands of the kids who really need them. A lot of our customer base does not have a lot of books at home; they are just not a priority, and they do not have access to them. One of the main missions of the Laundry Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of the Coin Laundry Association, is to work to improve child literacy.
Tell us more about how Washin’ Coin Laundry supports students. One customer told me, “A big chunk of the graduating class of 2016 would not have graduated without your store on Quintard.” I had no idea why. She said, “A lot of them could not afford wifi at home, so they would go to the library. When the library would close at 6 p.m., they would grab a snack and go over to the laundromat to finish their work.” At that point, I put in a bunch of restaurant seating, so they would have a place to set their computers.
Tell us about your Free Laundry Days. We will have one on Aug. 6 in Oxford and one on Aug. 7 at the Lenlock store. We did a free laundry day when we opened our Lenlock store, and it was really successful. We did about 8,000 pounds of laundry and helped close to 100 families. These customers support me, and I want to help them. I know that there are a lot of extra costs when school starts, and laundry is way down on the list for some people. It becomes something that you know needs to be done, but the cost offsets something else.
Does your business take a loss through offering free laundry days? The more you give, the more you get. Once you get to the point where you are able to give that, you realize that it is not coming back the next day, but it will come back around. Your customers realize you are not just there to collect their money and disappear; you want to be part of the community. We also do a lot of work with other groups around town like 2nd Chance, The Right Place and Interfaith Ministries; we will provide laundry tokens for them to distribute, and when they run low, I will bring them more.
