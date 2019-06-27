Keegan Bost is one of the featured music acts on Friday at Anniston’s Fourth Friday event. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is influenced by artists like John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, Ben Rector and Jon Bellion. Fourth Friday will be held in downtown Anniston on Noble Street this Friday, 6-9 p.m. Catch Bost’s set from 6:15-7:15 p.m. You can also find Bost on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Are you originally from the Anniston area? I have pretty much been in Alabama for most of my life. I was actually born out of the country — in Saudi Arabia. My parents were there doing some mission work, then came to Alabama of all places. I have been here since I was 3 years old — around the Gadsden area, Hokes Bluff and Attalla.
Are you in college? No, I was not the greatest of students. I made decent grades, but I did not love school. Music has been in the foreground for a while. I might go to college in the future, but for now, I am doing this and working full-time in Birmingham.
What do you do? It is kind of a niche job. I work at a company called Espresso Tech in Birmingham, so basically, I drive around and fix espresso machines at Starbucks and stuff like that.
Tell us about your early experience with music. Music runs in the blood for me. My dad is a professional drummer. He went to college at a school called Percussion Institute Of Technology and graduated Top 10 of his class there, so he is super talented. My mom played the trumpet all throughout high school and college; she was in Auburn’s marching band. They always loved music. I grew up listening to all of my dad’s music: Journey and Rush and stuff like that. My older sister also sings a little bit, and growing up, I would watch her. I first showed an interest in playing music when I was 6 years old. I wanted to be like my dad, so I asked for a drum set for Christmas, and I got that. From age 6 to 12, really all I did was play drums. When I was 12, I did choral in school. There was a competition called Alabama Talent Hunt, and I did that. I ended up coming in second place for my age group in the singing competition.
How did you branch out to playing other instruments? I picked up the ukulele because I realized you cannot really play drums and sing at the same time. [laughter] I went from the ukulele to keyboard for a little bit, then found a home on the guitar. I would not call myself a piano player, but I can play well enough to sing along to it.
Where do you perform regularly? I perform a few restaurants, and what keeps me busiest right now is weddings: playing and DJ-ing.
What song do you get the most requests to perform? “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.
Do you perform original music or cover songs? Both; I try to use a three-to-one ratio of cover songs to original songs.
How do you classify your original music? Singer-songwriter, or however you would classify Ed Sheeran or John Mayer. My songs are not too produced; they are just acoustic love songs.
What are your favorite original song and cover song to perform? My favorite original song would be “Home.” The cover song would be “Banana Pancakes” by Jack Johnson or “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5.
Tell us about “Home.” I wrote it when my family took a trip to the beach, and it rained the whole time. I started with a single line from that trip, “Staring out the window, playing ‘raindrop race car’” — you know that game when you are a kid and pick two raindrops and watch them race down the window. “The beach isn’t always sunny. The grass doesn’t always grow. Jokes aren’t always funny. And a house isn’t always home. Home is whenever I’m with you.” That is the chorus of the song. It is a love song.
