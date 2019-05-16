Kathy Sellers is a local author whose latest release, “The Day of Bella,” is available for purchase through Amazon. It’s her fourth book. She is already working on her fifth book, “Big Jake’s Little Wife,” a western about a mail-order bride. You can meet Sellers at a book signing on June 8 from 2-4 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 5068 U.S. 78 W. in Coldwater.
Tell us about your day job. I work in property management at Century 21 Harris-McKay Realty and am also the assistant to the broker, Keith Kelley. When I first moved to Oxford, I worked part-time at the Ayers Campus of Gadsden State, but one day I noticed an ad in The Anniston Star for a full-time position at Harris-McKay. I sent in my resume and I got the receptionist job. That was 14 years ago.
What do you do during a normal workday? My company manages rental single-family homes, apartment buildings, condos, and commercial buildings and strip malls. I spend a lot of time on the phone or on the computer. I may be helping someone find a home to rent or a business owner find the perfect location for their business. I also help Mr. Kelley with the political work he does in Montgomery and in Washington.
How did you get into writing? I write because I cannot sing. My husband and our daughters sing very well and used to sing regularly in our church. But when I tried to sing with them during practice they would politely request, “Please don’t sing, just hum.” So one day I asked God to give me a talent that I could use to bring honor and glory to His name, and the very next day I woke up with an overwhelming urge to write. Suddenly I had words, plots, characters and settings swirling in my mind, and they would not give me rest until I gave them life on paper.
What kind of stories do you write? I like to write fictional stories about real life. I like to write stories that everyday people can relate to.
Tell us about your writing process. I try to place myself into each scene, slide into the character’s skin. I want to see what they see, feel what they feel and act the way I think they would act. Then I do my best to describe all those things and pull my readers into the pages of the book.
How do you come up with your story ideas? I don't know; they just pop into my mind, and I go wherever the ideas lead me.
What do you like to read? I like to read all kinds of books, but I mostly read mysteries and Christian-based books. I do not read as often as I would like, but I have a long list of books to read once I retire.
Tell us about your latest book. “The Day of Bella” is the story of a loving mother who is heartbroken at the birth of her daughter. Dora McAfee knows what her mean, controlling, abusive husband will do to her little girl when she gets older. She convinces Dr. Marlow to help her by persuading the preacher and his wife to raise the child as their own. The pastor and his wife, William and Martha Stainton, agree to allow Dora to be a part of the child’s life and are willing to keep her secret. All goes well until the day the pastor receives notice that his elderly mother has suffered a stroke. They are forced to travel to Iowa and take Bella with them. Then unthinkable tragedy strikes. After 20 years, a young attorney, Colin Rydell, is hired by Bella’s benefactor to find Bella. Colin’s search carries him to many different states. Lack of documents and a scar instead of a birthmark complicate the search. As the search continues, several mysteries unfold. Will Bella be found? Who killed Joe? And who is Bella’s benefactor?
Do you have a suggestion for a “Spotlight”? Contact Faith Dorn at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.