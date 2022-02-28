 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotlight on: Karla Eden, Noble Street Festival Coordinator

  • Comments
karla eden

Karla Eden is the event coordinator for Main Street Anniston.

Karla Eden is the event coordinator for Main Street Anniston. She is currently working with departments across the city to prepare for the upcoming 20th Noble Street Festival on Saturday, April 9. Interested vendors may download an application for the festival on the city’s website or contact Karla Eden at keden@annistonal.gov or 256-231-7633. For more information on the festival or other upcoming events, follow Main Street Anniston on Facebook. 

What is your professional background? I owned a hair salon before traveling with my husband, Leo, during his military career. We came home to Alabama once he was medically retired. I am currently a freshman at Jacksonville State University. I am the founder of Anniston Bar Crawls. I am the co-creator of a local wedding magazine and bridal brand, “Wedding Belles”. 

Tags