Spotlight on: Kanadre and Kanada Simmons Jr., junior Chamber members

Kanada Simmons Jr. and his brother, Kanadre, work at their father’s business, CEI Services, a facility maintenance company. Due to their involvement in the business, the brothers recently were invited to join the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce as junior members. Kanada recently spoke about their experiences.
Tell us a little bit about you. I go to Oxford High School. I am 14 years old and in ninth grade, and my favorite subjects are math and music.