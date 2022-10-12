 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotlight on: Joy Wright, Habitat For Humanity

Joy Wright
Submitted photo

Joy Wright is starting her second three-year term as a board member for Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity, serving as the chair of board-led fundraising initiatives. This Saturday, Oct. 15, Grace Episcopal Church is hosting their 24th annual Lobsterfest fundraiser for the Habitat for Humanity chapter. To purchase your lobster or lobster dinner, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/24th-annual-lobsterfest-benefit-for-calhoun-cleburne-habitat-for-humanity-tickets-419212083627 or stop by the church office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Thursday. Grace Episcopal Church is located at 1000 Leighton Avenue in Anniston.

What is your professional background?