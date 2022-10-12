Spotlight on: Joy Wright, Habitat For Humanity

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Joy Wright is starting her second three-year term as a board member for Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity, serving as the chair of board-led fundraising initiatives. This Saturday, Oct. 15, Grace Episcopal Church is hosting their 24th annual Lobsterfest fundraiser for the Habitat for Humanity chapter. To purchase your lobster or lobster dinner, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/24th-annual-lobsterfest-benefit-for-calhoun-cleburne-habitat-for-humanity-tickets-419212083627 or stop by the church office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Thursday. Grace Episcopal Church is located at 1000 Leighton Avenue in Anniston.