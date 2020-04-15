featured

Spotlight on: Josh Jackson, respiratory therapist

Josh Jackson spotlight 2 tw.jpg

Josh Jackson, Respitory Therapist at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

Josh Jackson is a registered respiratory therapist who will be marking 15 years in the profession this July. As a respiratory therapist, he works as part of a team at Regional Medical Center to care for patients with respiratory diseases. As a husband and father of three who works in healthcare, Jackson has to take extra precautions during this pandemic. 

What is a respiratory therapist? Basically, if a person has a respiratory disease that requires therapeutic intervention, the respiratory therapist is responsible for providing that therapy.

Josh Jackson spotlight 1 tw.jpg

