Johnny Goss is celebrating his 30th year working as an insurance agent at Liberty National. Originally working in construction, he started working in insurance after a chance conversation with a friend.
Why did you start working in insurance?I was a subcontractor in construction and ran a carpentry business of my own on the side to make ends meet. I was working six or seven days a week. My wife and I had a new baby. We were dirt poor, so we did things that were free for entertainment. One day, we were pushing the baby in the stroller around Oxford Lake. A friend of mine who worked in insurance pulled up in a BMW, and he struck up a conversation and said that I should come talk to the district manager about a job. As he drove away, I said, “That’s a job for a sissy. I could never be an insurance man; I’m in construction. I’m way tougher than that.” My wife put her hands on her hips and told me that if I could do any better than where I was, I ought to try.