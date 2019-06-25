John Long is an attorney and best-selling author on substance abuse. Arrested in 2000 for possession of crack cocaine, and threatened with losing his law license, Long went to treatment and joined a 12-step program. Now sober for 18 years and still practicing law, he has recently released his autobiography, "The Book of John (Not The One In The Bible)," and it is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million and more. To book Long to speak to your group, contact him on his website, thebookofjohn.net.
What interested you in working as an attorney? That was the year they came out with the Mitsubishi 3000GT, and I wanted one of those. Plus, I thought I could save the world. Neither one of those worked out. [laughter] But I have helped lots of people by doing criminal defense, divorce, personal injury -- a little bit of everything.
Tell us about the opioid crisis. People do not understand addiction, and the opioid crisis has to do with addiction. People -- not knowing they have a genetic or whatever predisposition to addiction -- take that first drink or drug. You do not know you are an addict until you take that, and once you take it, it sets off a craving -- an actual physical reaction in your body to where you want more. There is an article about it by the National Institute of Health.
How did you progress from drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana to using crack cocaine? The crack cocaine started when my second wife passed away from asthma, and I did not want to deal with the pain. Her daughter that was living with us had a boyfriend who I bought pot from, and he also sold cocaine. One thing led to another. Two years after starting that, I lost everything.
What happened after your 35 day treatment? After treatment, I moved into a single-wide trailer in the middle of a junkyard -- with eight of us living there. I came home one night after a meeting, and my wife and I got into an argument, and she threw me out of the junkyard, and the only place I had left to go was my parents’ house. I had a 25-inch Sanyo television, two garbage bags full of clothes and my two kids. I had a car I bought for $250, a 1988 Ford Thunderbird; it did not have a grill or muffler, and I had to wipe the windows with my hands, but it got me to meetings.
Tell us about your experience in Sedona. Last year, I went to Sedona, Arizona, with some friends I met on Facebook; it was for a psychic awareness seminar. We did this fire ceremony where we wrote a letter to God. In that letter I asked God to help me finish writing this book because I had put it down for four years, but I knew if I ever finished it, it would help a lot of people. So, we put our letters in the fire and sent it out into the universe. There were about 18 of us, and we all asked for different things; I asked to be shown a rainbow. The next day, a friend of mine who had moved to Sedona said he would take me to a meeting. Everybody gets there, and I am asked to read the literature for the meeting. He announces the meeting and says, “I want to welcome everyone to the Over the Rainbow group of Alcoholics Anonymous.” I started bawling like a baby, and I could not even read; I am sure I gave those people a stereotype -- guy from Alabama cannot even read! [laughter] They give out sobriety chips at the beginning of the meetings. One girl said, “Oh, I am so filled with gratitude that I made it a year without drinking. I was looking out my window on my way here, looking at Bell Rock, and ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ started playing on the radio.” I started crying again. We start sharing, and another guy said, “Oh, April, I am so proud of you. I remember when you were growing up, we used to call you by your nickname ‘April Rainbow’.” I got back from the trip, and I was looking at my pictures, and there is a rainbow in one of them.
