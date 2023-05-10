 Skip to main content
Spotlight on: Jean Ellison and Keyanna Peters, JK Enterprises

Keyanna Peters and Jean Ellison
Submitted photo

Jean Ellison and Keyanna Peters own JK Enterprises, a new local event management service hosting a “Mom’s Night Out” event to kick-off Mothers Day weekend on Friday, May 12, at the newly-opened Kress on Noble Street. All tickets are $65 in advance. No tickets will be available at the door. A percentage of the proceeds will be given to the Junior League of Anniston-Calhoun. To purchase your tickets, use the Eventbrite link eventbrite.com/e/moms-night-out-tickets-609079582427 or register by emailing jkenterprises.anniston@gmail.com and pay via Cash App ($jkenterprises85) or Venmo (jkenterprises85). For more information, visit JK Enterprises on Facebook.

What are your professional backgrounds?