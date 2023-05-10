Spotlight on: Jean Ellison and Keyanna Peters, JK Enterprises

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Jean Ellison and Keyanna Peters own JK Enterprises, a new local event management service hosting a “Mom’s Night Out” event to kick-off Mothers Day weekend on Friday, May 12, at the newly-opened Kress on Noble Street. All tickets are $65 in advance. No tickets will be available at the door. A percentage of the proceeds will be given to the Junior League of Anniston-Calhoun. To purchase your tickets, use the Eventbrite link eventbrite.com/e/moms-night-out-tickets-609079582427 or register by emailing jkenterprises.anniston@gmail.com and pay via Cash App ($jkenterprises85) or Venmo (jkenterprises85). For more information, visit JK Enterprises on Facebook.