Spotlight on: Jason Wilson, Coldwater Mountain Brewpub

jason wilson

Jason Wilson at a smoker the business will use to smoke meat. 

 Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star

Jason Wilson is a seventh-generation Alabamian who founded Back Forty Brewing Company in 2009 at age 28 and is the CEO of Anniston’s soon-to-open Coldwater Mountain Brewpub. The brewpub is located at 1208 Walnut Avenue. To learn more about Coldwater Mountain Brewpub, find them on Facebook. 

What makes a good beer a good beer? That is subjective. There are 86 different varieties of beer. Brewing is a craft. Experience is the key to brewing. 

