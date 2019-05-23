Jan Roberts is retiring after nearly four decades of teaching and coaching. She spent almost all of her career at Pleasant Valley and working as a case manager. Roberts is still making up her mind about what she will do in retirement, but she does not plan on leaving education completely.
Tell us about your education. I have a bachelor's degree and a master’s degree in physical education, and I have a special education add-on.
What was your goal when you got your degrees in physical education? I was not going to teach! I was going to work at Parks and Recreation.
Where does your passion for physical education come from? I wanted to be involved in Parks and Recreation mainly because I wanted to play! I was always an athlete. Unfortunately, I was a little ahead of my time; Oxford did not have volleyball until my senior year, and they started basketball the year after. To play softball, I played summer league would play slow pitch in Oxford and fast pitch in Anniston. I was a member of the “NFL” — the Neighborhood Football League. Whatever was in season, I played. I will never forget giving up piano lessons because I was missing that one good day for basketball.
How did you get into teaching? Becoming a teacher was never the plan, but I took an education course, and I thought what they were talking about was wrong, either from a student or a teacher perspective. So, I was in there to straighten things out, although that was not really the best idea (laughter). I was really concerned about the philosophies and practices being talked about. I come from a family of educators. My grandfather was a principal and teacher. He started teaching when he was 18 years old, then he became a superintendent. My mom was a science teacher. She taught second grade, English and physical education, too, but science was her love.
Why did you become involved in special education? I taught English at my first job. After I was pink-slipped, I went back to JSU and graduate assistant coached volleyball. That is when I finished my physical education degree. I helped my mother with my grandmother and substituted at times. The second semester of that year, I was asked to take a year-and-a-half position in special education for a woman on maternity leave, on the condition I would go back and get my certification. Then, I got the job at Pleasant Valley two days before my final in the last class.
How would you describe your position? I help any student that walks through the door that asks for assistance. As Dr. Jimmy Lindsey, my former professor at JSU, would say, “My job is to be a problem-solver.” I like to work in all academic disciplines; I would be bored in just one.
What do you see as one of the biggest issues for your students? One day, these students are going to have to live on their own. They do not need to become dependent on me or anyone else. They need to find their own self-worth; it is not what we tell them it is. If you are dyslexic, fine. How do you deal with that? I am left-handed; I have had to learn how to deal with that. All of us have our limitations; some affect you differently. Those that affect you academically are obvious in the academic world but maybe not elsewhere. No one needs to make excuses for what students can and cannot do; how do we help them instead of make excuses for them? I do not want to prevent someone from reaching their full potential.
