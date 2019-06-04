Jamie Pate left her job in automotive assembly to work in animal rescue. Pate works at the League for Animal Welfare in Anniston. The League is hosting a yard sale fundraiser June 1 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The address is 2726 Bynum-Leatherwood Road. They will have books, a dishwasher, lots of pet items and more. They are always taking in items for yard sales (except clothing).
Have you always loved animals? Yes, I have always loved animals. I have a pitbull at home who is absolutely my baby. I love her to death. My husband has a pug, and we also have two parakeets, as well as an outside cat that sleeps on the porch all day.
Where does your love of animals come from? My dad taught me how to treat animals. He has a huge farm with pigs, horses and everything. I have always been around a variety of animals.
Tell us about working at the League for Animal Welfare. For most of my life, I worked in assembly. I realized I was not happy getting up and going to work every day. Now that I am at the League, I get to go and do what I love. I get up every day to rescue and save animals, take care of animals and play with animals. I do not do it for the money; nobody does. I have been working at the League since October. I love animals. I rescue animals, save animals.
What do you do at the League? I clean the kennels, help do medications and vaccines, answer the phones and do office stuff, help with adoptions and clean the cat room. When you work at the League, you do not really have a job title because you have to do it all. There are only three of us.
Take us through a regular workday at the League. We get there around 9 a.m. The first thing we do is let the dogs out for potty breaks, then we feed them. Then we start cleaning the outside kennels. Then, we tag team the cat room and the mama dog cage. After that, we do more outdoor kennels. We do laundry. We answer the phones and greet people. Then, we clean bowls and kennels and fix blankets. We make sure throughout the day that they each get turns to play in the yard with toys.
If someone wants to donate to the League, is a monetary or item donation better? Either way is fine. We use a lot of puppy chow and dog chow. Canned dog food is needed always. Cat litter is great. Any way you would like to donate is fine.
How can someone volunteer with the League? We love volunteers because there are only three of us who work at the League, and it is a lot of work. If you want to volunteer, come down and fill out the paperwork. Anyone under 18 who wants to volunteer has to have a parent with them.
