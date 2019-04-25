Jackie Kelley has been teaching at Wellborn High School for 21 years. Her program is designed to help students with special needs learn the curriculum while becoming more independent. “I think we have one of the best programs in the state,” Kelley said. “I could retire now, but I am just not ready to. I love what I do.”
What is your educational background? I was 30 years old when I went to college. I knew since I was a child that I wanted to be a teacher, but we did not have money, so I did not think I could go to college. I had a supervisor when I worked part-time for the Extension Service who kept pushing me to go to college. She called Gadsden State and set up an appointment for me to talk to one of their financial aid advisors. I graduated from Gadsden State.
What made you want to be a teacher? Fifth grade. Her name was Ms. Shelton. She actually called me up to her desk one day and told me that I should be a teacher because I had the gift of teaching. Nobody had ever said anything like that to me. But I knew.
Why did you want to teach special education? I always knew I wanted to teach, and I always knew I wanted to teach students with special needs, not just children with mild learning disabilities but those with more severe disabilities. I think this is what I was born to do.
Tell us about your program. Our program is for children with more significant disabilities who have not been successful on the general curriculum at their level. It does not mean they cannot learn; they just cannot learn at the same pace as another student in their grade.
We do job training skills — anything to make them more independent.
My students range from a child who needs help with personal care and feeding all the way to three of my students who have their driver’s licenses. One of my students took a class at Gadsden State last semester, so I have a broad range of abilities in my class.
We have two teachers, three paraprofessionals and 20 students. We go to a program at JSU once a month where people who are going to be special education teachers work on transition skills with my students: everything from filling out resumes to how to budget.
We are also involved in Special Olympics: track and field, basketball, bocce ball, bowling and swimming.
We do functional living skills: sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, wipe tables, wash dishes and cook.
We also have a greenhouse and recycling program. Right now, we are having a big spring plant sale. We have beautiful ferns, mixed pots, succulents, tomatoes, peppers and more. If anyone is interested, they can contact us at 256-741-7638.
We recycle cardboard, newspaper, white paper, mixed paper, scrap metal and appliances. If you get a new refrigerator, we will come to you anywhere in Calhoun County and pick up your old one.
What is the greatest challenge and greatest reward of your job? The greatest challenge is learned helplessness. Sometimes people do everything for someone who is in a wheelchair when that person is capable. We had a girl here who had never done any activities at home, and the first time she washed dishes, you would have thought she had climbed a mountain. The greatest reward is seeing a child do something that they did not think they could do, and they have the look of success on their face.
