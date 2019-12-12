This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Hayden Moore is a young man with a new lease on life. He graduated from Calhoun County’s drug court last Tuesday. Moore had been to rehab twice but credits drug court with helping him improve himself. He liked the way drugs made him feel at the time, he said, but he realized it was only a temporary feeling. Now, Moore plans to help people by sharing his story.
Why did you start using drugs?I was probably 14 when I started smoking pot. I loved to party every weekend with my friends. When I turned 18, I was out of high school and grown and could do what I wanted. I was working at a hotel in Villa Rica, Ga., when I was introduced to crystal meth. I didn’t know what it was, but I did it. That led to falling in absolute love with that drug and anything that made me feel like that. It led to years of demoralizing, embarrassing, shameful acts: stealing from my family and friends and hurting people. Finally, I got into trouble, and that’s where drug court came in.