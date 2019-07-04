Grace Ogle owns the newly opened day spa A Touch Of Grace. She enjoys helping other people look and feel good, and she has been able to create a career doing so as an aesthetician. A Touch Of Grace is located at 1674 Hillyer Industrial Parkway S. in Oxford.
Why did you want to work in aesthetics? I have always been interested in skin and in helping other people look good and feel good. I always wanted to work in aesthetics. I took cosmetology in 10th, 11th and 12th grades, but I decided I did not want to work in cosmetology. I wanted to work in aesthetics or massage therapy. When I was starting out, I would practice on my mom. She would let me do anything new I was working on. I would do microdermabrasion.
When did you open A Touch Of Grace? A few months ago. It is fairly new. I had started working up at McClellan and decided to open my own.
How big is your staff here? I have two massage therapists and myself.
Tell us about your spa. We do facials, massages, waxing, spray tanning, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, lash and brow tinting, microneedling and a doctor comes in once a month and does Botox for fine lines and wrinkles.
What is microneedling? It creates micro-injuries to stimulate the body’s natural wound healing process while minimizing cellular damage. The result is the effective remodeling of scar tissue while keeping the overall structure of skin intact. It is good for all skin types and can help with acne scarring.
Does microneedling hurt? I have a numbing cream that I apply about 30 minutes before we start.
Which service is the most popular? Facials.
What does a facial include? I cleanse, exfoliate, clean the blackheads out, do a deep pore cleansing and do a good facial massage and arms. You will be leaving relaxed.
Tell us about the HydraFacial. It is good for all skin types. It will give you that hydrating glow to your skin. It helps with fine lines and wrinkles, elasticity and firmness, evens out the tone and vibrancy, helps with skin texture, brown spots, congested and oily skin and large pores.
What can people do between facials to take care of their skin? They need a good vitamin C and a retinol. We sell those here; they would be looking at spending about $60.
What is the price range for your services? Waxing is $10 and up, and mini-facials are $45.
What is the biggest issue your clients want your help with? Hyperpigmentation and aging skin.
How does hyperpigmentation occur? Sun exposure.
How can people avoid hyperpigmentation? Use your sunscreen! Use it all year long — not just during the summer. A good vitamin C is important, as well.
Is there a sunscreen SPF you recommend? I like at least a 45 SPF or higher.
What can you use to treat hyperpigmentation? Chemical peels and microneedling are good for that.
Explain the chemical peel process. It is a liquid — salicylic or glycolic chemical peel. I leave it on for a few minutes, so it goes deeper into the skin. You may be peeling for a few days, and it does burn a little bit. But it gets the dead skin off. You will want to stay out of the sun for at least a week. It is good for acne, too.
What is a normal work week like for you? My schedule is really by appointment only. I probably work 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. I am mainly doing facials, waxing, chemical peels or spray tans.
What is your favorite product? SkinCeuticals and SkinMedica.They help correct aging skin, help with hyperpigmentation and acne breakouts. In addition to those, I also sell candles and laundry detergent from the Tyler Candle Company.
