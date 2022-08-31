 Skip to main content
Spotlight on: Gina Thomas, Gina’s BBQ

Gina Thomas

Regina Thomas, owner of Gina's BBQ, at 420 West 15th St. Photo by Bill Wilson

 Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star

Gina Thomas owns Gina’s BBQ in Anniston. One of the most popular dishes at the restaurant is the scramble burger, a legacy from her connection with Jess of the original Jess BBQ in Anniston. Gina’s BBQ is located at 420 West 15th Street in Anniston and is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, follow Gina’s BBQ on Facebook.

What is your professional background?