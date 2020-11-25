Spotlight on: Gary ‘Pete’ Cobb, veteran

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Gary “Pete” Cobb is the commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 98 in Anniston and senior vice commander of American Legion Post 57 in Jacksonville. He was drafted into the Army when he was 19 years old and graduated basic training the day he turned 20.
Tell us about your military background. I was drafted into the Army and served overseas in Germany from 1966 to 1968. I came back to Randolph County and saw all the rich boys not getting drafted. I was sitting in a bar with five of my friends, and we talked about joining the National Guard. I thought if I joined, that would keep one of the rich boys from getting in. I was in the National Guard from 1969 to 2006. I retired as a Master Sergeant E8. I served for a total of 40 years and three months. I would still be there if they let me.