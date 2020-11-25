You are the owner of this article.
Spotlight on: Gary ‘Pete’ Cobb, veteran

Gary “Pete” Cobb is the commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 98 in Anniston and senior vice commander of American Legion Post 57 in Jacksonville.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

He was drafted into the Army when he was 19 years old and graduated basic training the day he turned 20. 

Tell us about your military background. I was drafted into the Army and served overseas in Germany from 1966 to 1968. I came back to Randolph County and saw all the rich boys not getting drafted. I was sitting in a bar with five of my friends, and we talked about joining the National Guard. I thought if I joined, that would keep one of the rich boys from getting in. I was in the National Guard from 1969 to 2006. I retired as a Master Sergeant E8. I served for a total of 40 years and three months. I would still be there if they let me. 

