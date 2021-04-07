You are the owner of this article.
Spotlight on: Erin New, Eagle Scout Candidate

Erin New / Eagle Scout

Erin New, a candidate for Eagle Scout, at the Anniston Museum of Natural History. For her Eagle Scout project, New is building a larger enclosure at the museum for Marley, an Asian water monitor. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Erin New, candidate for Eagle Scout, has volunteered at the Anniston Museum of Natural History for about three years. She has been involved in Scouting for about six years. New’s Eagle project is constructing a new enclosure for Marley, the museum’s Asian Water Monitor. 

Tell us a little about being homeschooled. Homeschooling is great because our schedule is flexible. We get to pick which textbooks we use and which elective courses to take, and I have a great teacher — my mom.   

