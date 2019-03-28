Emma Lanier celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 15. She recently received a special certificate from Gov. Kay Ivey for reaching her milestone birthday.
Tell us about your early life. We were raised on a farm. Everything we had came off of our farm; we raised our own food and everything. I worked in the field. Every day we had to go out in the field, therefore we did not really have much time for school. … After I married my husband, we had three kids, and each one of them wanted to go to college. How in the world were we going to send them to college with the little bit my husband was making? I told him I was going to get a job; I was going to go in the kitchen and start cooking. I did cooking, and I took care of babies. Sometimes, the people I worked for would go to New York on vacation, and they would leave me to take care of the children. They were nice to me, and they helped me so much in my life.
How did you meet your husband? Through my job working for that family. The regular cook who worked for the family was married to his brother. She told me that she wanted me to meet her brother-in-law. … One evening before we got off of work, a car rolled up, and he was sitting in there. He did not have very much to say to me, and I did not have very much to say to him. (laughs). But from that day on, we started talking to one another. He was nice. He was mannerable, as my Daddy’s mama would say, “mannerable.” That’s what he was, and that is who I chose to be my husband.
How has technology changed in your lifetime? There have been so many changes. We used to have a wood stove to cook on. I did not know anything about an electric stove! I was grown and married and had one child when my husband got a telephone put in, and that was a party line! Everybody knew everybody’s business in the neighborhood!
Which of your jobs was your favorite? I loved sewing. It could be 12 o’clock at night sometimes, and I would still be sewing. My husband would come ask me when I was going to bed, and I would tell him as soon as I was done with that piece — which could take another hour!
What life lessons have you learned? Treat people like you want to be treated. That is the main thing. Do not go around fighting and being mad; make friends!
What is your daily routine? I like to get a book and lie back in my chair with my feet up. My son will call and ask what I am doing, and I will tell him, “What do I always do? I am sitting back in my chair and enjoying my life.”
Do you have any regrets? Oh, there is a lot I wish I could have done. I like dancing, partying and having fun, but I got the chance to do some of that once I grew up. … I wanted to be a nurse, but I did not get to go to school for it. The good Lord has blessed me with being able to see my daughter become a nurse. Any time one of the chickens on our farm was sick, I would take it and feed it corn and give it some of my mama’s blood pressure medicine. I did not know what the medicine was for, but I thought it would make my chicken feel better!
What is your secret to living to 100? I am just thankful the good Lord gave me another day. When I wake up and find myself alive in the morning, I say a prayer to him: Thank you for watching over me and waking me up to see another day and see the sunshine, to be able to walk through the house, to be able to talk, see and hear. I cannot hear well, and my eyes are failing, but I am thankful to have another day in this world.
Do you have a suggestion for a “Spotlight” profile? Contact Faith Dorn at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.