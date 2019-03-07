Eli Wright, originally from Havana, Cuba, is a photographer living in Riverside. Although he works in customer service during the week, he makes time for his passion through his business, Cubster Cosplay Photography. This past weekend, he was at the local AnniCon convention celebrating Asian culture. This coming weekend, you can find him at the Huntsville Comic Expo. You can also schedule a session with him outside of comic conventions through his Facebook page, Cubster Cosplay Photography.
What is your professional background? I was born and raised in Havana, Cuba, and immigrated to the United States in 2003. Shortly after that, I started college at Snead State Community College in Boaz, but I never graduated. I have worked as a pizza delivery driver, construction worker and in management.
Do you work outside of photography? I do not do photography full time; I do customer service for an insurance company. I am a people person, and it is one of my stronger skills. Customer service is one of my passions; I like to make people happy.
How did you get into photography? I was always fascinated by capturing moments. I remember having an old 35mm film camera when I was a kid and saving up money to have the film developed. The passion came back in 2014, and I started doing LGBT pride events in Birmingham. Then, in 2017, I discovered the world of cosplay. I have always liked superheroes and science fiction movies, but I was not aware there was such thing as cosplay.
What is cosplay? Cosplay is the practice of dressing up as a character from a movie, book or video game, or you can even create your own. I, myself, cosplay a little, and I have built them as well, with EVA foam.
Do you do cosplay photography exclusively? No, I don’t do cosplay exclusively. I specialize in portraits, but cosplay lets my imagination run wild with no limits.
Do you do art outside of photography? Yes, when I was around 15 years old, my grandmother enrolled me in art classes, and I did that until right before I came to the States. I had my art published in one of the galleries. I also do some graphic design.
What kind of camera do you use? I have a Canon 6D, and my favorite lens is the 85mm 1.8; that one never leaves my camera. I also have the 70-200mm, 50 mm and 24-105mm.
Tell us about your experience last weekend at the local AnniCon convention. AnniCon was a fun convention in Anniston. I live in Riverside, so it is not too far from me. I found out about it through friends the week of. Everyone was very nice.
Will you be at any other conventions? Yes, I will be. My convention schedule is as follows: Huntsville Comic Expo in Huntsville, March 9-10; River Region Con in Montgomery, March 16-17; Metrotham Con in Chattanooga, Tenn., March 22-24; MTAC in Nashville, Tenn., April 20; Momocon in Atlanta, Ga., May 23-26; Magic City Con in Birmingham June 21-23; Akaicon in Lebanon, Tenn., July 26-28; and DragonCon in Atlanta, Aug. 31-Sept. 1.
What are you passionate about? Photography is my passion without a doubt. Inspiring and mentoring others to follow their dreams and passions is also something I like to do. I am a teacher by heart, and I love the fact I can pass my knowledge to others while doing what I love to do.
