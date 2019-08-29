Ed Harrison turned 100 years old in July. He received letters from Sen. Doug Jones and the Office of Personnel Management, as well as two proclamations from the Alabama House of Representatives, courtesy of Rep. Randy Wood and Rep. Steve Hurst. A World War II veteran, Harrison was not supposed to make it to his third birthday due to illnesses he suffered as an infant. He credits his longevity to praying and living a Christian lifestyle, as well as eating healthy food and the love of a good woman.
Tell us about the early part of your life. I was born July 19, 1919. The doctor told my mother I would not reach my third birthday because of my illnesses. My mother and our neighbors prayed for me, and I made it. My mother passed away when I was 5 years old.
What was your favorite school subject? I loved history. I enjoyed sports of all kinds.
Did you go to school every day? When I got older, I had to miss some school because my siblings and I would have to help my dad pick cotton. If it was raining or had rained, we could go to school.
Tell us about your life after graduating school. I was told that the boys who joined the Civilian Conservation Corps would be sent to camps around where they lived. Some of my friends had joined, and they would come home about once a month. They did not have to work very hard — at least that is what I was told (laughs). I joined, and I thought I would be sent down to Mt. Cheaha, or somewhere like that. They called me in and said I would be going to California or Oregon!
What did you do at the CCC camp? My partner and I had a long, red saw; I had never seen one that big. We sawed and sawed and sawed, then we would stop and take a break. The trees were huge. We finally got the tree sawed down; thank God it did not hit anybody! They decided I was the best-educated because I had finished high school, and they wanted to send me to company clerk school. So, I went to the school, and I made good grades and went back to my original camp. A few days later, it was time to sign up for another six months. The lieutenant said, “Harrsion, you staying?” I said, “No, sir, I’m going home.” He said, “Like hell you are! You ain’t going nowhere. We sent you to school! Besides, you already signed the paper.” He yelled to the company clerk, “George! Get that paper Harrison signed.” George responded, “There is not one, sir.” The lieutenant said, “Why the hell not?” George responded, “You did not ask him to sign one” (laughs). Anyhow, I went home.
Tell us about your military service. I was drafted into the Army. We were told that we were going overseas, but we could not write home and tell them. All we knew was that we were going west; boy, you talk about some seasick people! When the time came for us to move again, we went to Saipan. Eventually, the people in the hills marched down to surrender to the Marines. We were there, as well, with loaded weapons, in case it was a trick. They turned in their weapons and were taken to jail.
Tell us about coming home from the war. We came into San Francisco; we could not push that ship fast enough! After we deactivated, we went to a dining room, and there was an announcement that all the men who had just returned from the war could skip to the front of the line — but if you wanted seconds, you had to go to the back of the line. Of course, I got enough food that I would not need seconds (laughs). I had not seen a fresh tomato or cantaloupe in months!
What is the most important lesson you have learned? I was taught to work. I was taught to respect the elderly. When I got married, I married the best woman living in the country.
Is there anything else you would like to add? I am not a hero; I am far from it. But I am a Christian, and I love it.
