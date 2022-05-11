Spotlight on: Cotina Stroud, The Lush Garden

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Cotina Stroud owns Anniston’s new wine bar, The Lush Garden, with her husband Courtney. The couple enjoys going to “off the beaten path” cocktail and wine bars during their travels, and wanted to bring something like that to Calhoun County. The Lush Garden is located at 209 East 7th Street in Anniston and is open Wednesday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. For more information, find The Lush Garden on Facebook or call 256-403-1484.
Why did you and your husband decide to open a wine bar?