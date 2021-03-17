You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Spotlight on: Corey Mize, “Top Notch Tuesday” organizer

  • Comments

Corey Mize is a teacher at Jacksonville High School and the organizer of a new program there, “Top Notch Tuesday.” The program encourages everyone to dress up “just because” it is Tuesday. Participants in “Top Notch Tuesday” learn how to tie neckties and take pride in one’s appearance. The program is accepting donations of men and women’s professional clothing and shoes Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-3 p.m.). 

Why did you want to be a teacher? I enjoy helping others, and I want to make a positive difference in the world.  

Tags