 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotlight on: Christa Morphis, Model City Insurance

  • Comments
christa morphis

Christa Morphis owns Model City Insurance in Anniston and serves as the Main Street Anniston board chairman and treasurer for the 2nd Chance, Inc. board.

Christa Morphis owns Model City Insurance in Anniston. Morphis also serves as the Main Street Anniston board chairman and treasurer for the 2nd Chance, Inc. board. She is active in the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and serves as the Vice President for BNI Bold. Find Model City Insurance on Facebook or visit modelcityinsurance.com.

Why did you want to work in insurance? I honestly had no idea I did until I was told I should. I attended the Calhoun County Career Tech Center in high school and was an ambassador for the school. My counselor, Donna Poland, told me she had a great job in mind. I went to her office for a phone interview with a local agency, was asked to come in for a face-to-face interview and got the job. Thank you to Allen Parnell for giving me a shot while I was still in high school. 

Tags