Spotlight on: Chip Giddens, Habitat for Humanity

Chip Giddens is a Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County board member. The retired U.S. Army colonel first became involved with Habitat for Humanity through his current employer. Lobsterfest, the annual fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County, returns to Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston for its 24th year this Saturday from noon-6 p.m. The fundraiser is drive-through only this year. Lobsters, live or cooked, are $22, and meals — which include a lobster, baked potato, coleslaw and bread — are $30. Visit eventbrite.com/e/lobsterfest-a-calhoun-cleburne-habitat-for-humanity-benefit-tickets-169366847801 to place your order. When you pick up your order on Saturday, you might even see Chip Giddens manning a lobster-cooking station.