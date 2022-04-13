 Skip to main content
Spotlight on: Chan Jatikusuma, Kin Express

Chan Jatikusuma

Chan Jatikusuma owns Kin Express, a local food truck specializing in hibachi and sushi. Although it is based in Oxford, the food truck regularly visits neighboring towns, including Alexandria and Jacksonville, as well as festivals. To find out when Kin Express will be at a location near you, like their Facebook page at facebook.com/kinexpressfoodtruck, follow them on Instagram @kin.express or call 256-654-1333.

Why did you get into your line of work?

