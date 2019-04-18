Candace Rivers owns Fit’s Possible at 1105 Noble St. in Anniston. The fitness studio offers several fitness classes each day. You can pay $7 per class, $65 a month for a three-month membership, or $50 a month for a 12-month membership. Personal training is available for $50 an hour.
What is your athletic background?
I was always an athlete. Playing sports helped me find a place to be positive and turn anger from things that had happened in my home. I came from a really troubled life as a young girl, but it made me who I am, so I am thankful for it. Playing softball and volleyball and being active in every sport gave me a way to take that anger and put it toward something that would help me and give me life. I tell people all the time that weightlifting saved my life and many others’ lives, because the anger that I wanted to lash out on everyone else, I got to put into a positive place through weightlifting, and it gave me a place of peace.
How did you get into fitness?
I have been doing fitness for 16 years. I went to my first aerobics class when I was 19. The instructor’s name was Martina; she is awesome. She told me that I should be working in fitness. Martina took me straight up to the manager’s office, but my son and I were not going to be able to live off of the money, so I declined.
Right after that, I got saved, and the Holy Spirit kept telling me to go back there. I kept thinking about the money and how I would be able to take care of my son. The Holy Spirit told me that if I put my all into it, everything would be all right, and we would be OK.
I started the first week of January, right after I turned 20. I was with Anniston Fitness Center for 10 years.
Why did you start Fit’s Possible?
I wanted to help people get fit, get happy and realize that no matter what negativity, insecurity or depression is coming against you, you can conquer it with you. You are all that you need — besides God. I had been wanting to open a studio for a long time, and everything takes time.
I started working at Word Alive International Outreach as a youth pastor. They offered me the opportunity to live on campus. At the time I was a single mother with two boys. I am married now, but at the time, that was a lifesaver that gave me the chance to save up rent money to invest in my studio.
Where did you get the name ‘Fit’s Possible’?
The Lord put that in my spirit, “Fit’s Possible.” One of my go-to scriptures is, “With man, these things are impossible, but with God, all things are possible.” People have so many excuses that are not true because fit is possible; it is just finding the fit that fits you.
What are you passionate about?
There is a lot, but most importantly, people living a really good life. Helping people realize that no matter what life they are living that they can love it and that they were created for a purpose. No matter what is going on around them, there can still be joy within them. My joy and my goal every day is to find and give people a space or word or something to help give value to what they are going through that day.
Do you have a suggestion for a “Spotlight” profile?
Contact Faith Dorn at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.