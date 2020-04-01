Spotlight on: Brenda Smith, adult literacy student

Brenda Smith, a local adult literacy student.

Brenda Smith is overcoming illiteracy. Ashamed for years by her struggle, she worked up the courage to share her secret with a close friend. Smith’s friend helped her find resources, which led her to an adult literacy program. Last week, The Anniston Star interviewed Smith’s adult literacy teacher, Angela Matthews, who is working to start a Calhoun County-wide adult literacy program.

What was your experience like prior to starting to learn to read? I did everything I could to hide that I couldn’t read. I was ashamed that I was unable to read. Through the program, I learned that everyone has something they need help doing. I have to voice what I need. I have to admit that I need help first. There were many things that I would not try to do at all — filling out money orders, paying my bills, filling out forms, banking and getting my taxes filed. I wouldn’t handle any of my business. I hoped and prayed that anyone who helped me would have my best interest at heart. I know others that were scammed and taken advantage of; they lost hundreds — even thousands — of dollars. 

