 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotlight on: Brandon Lackey, youth umpires

  • Comments
brandon lackey

Brandon Lackey is the president of the Coosa Valley Officials Association and is serving in his fifth year as an umpire for the association.

Brandon Lackey is the president of the Coosa Valley Officials Association and is serving in his fifth year as an umpire for the association. The CVOA is a recreation-level officials association that mostly calls the age 12 and below softball leagues in Calhoun County, with the addition of Heflin, Lincoln and Munford. If you would like to serve as an umpire, please contact Braxton Lackey at 256-689-2714. Training will be provided. 

Tell us about the Coosa Valley Officials Association. The CVOA is a softball association that covers the age groups of softball 12 years and below. We have three age groups that we officiate games for and they are 12U, 10 and 8U. 

Tags