Betsy Davis

Betsy Davis is in her 12th year of volunteering with the Knox Concert Series’ annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” holiday ballet.

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Betsy Davis is in her 12th year of volunteering with the Knox Concert Series’ annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” holiday ballet. She has stayed active as co-chair for so long because she things this event is important for the children who attend. The show begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Anniston Performing Arts Center, 1301 Woodstock Ave., Anniston. Tickets are still available; general admission tickets are $12 for children or $20 for adults, and reserved seating is $30. To buy tickets, call Pam McKenzie at 256-832-4554; if she does not answer, leave a message, and she will call you back.

How did you become involved with “The Nutcracker”? My children. In 1996, my daughter Maggie was 7, and my son, Corey, was 9, and they both auditioned and were chosen. Back then, there would be 60 or more children involved, and the Nashville Ballet was doing it. From 1996 until my younger daughter, Elli, was a junior in high school, I had someone in “The Nutcracker” every year except for one. After the 25th year, a friend of mine and I were asked to serve as co-chairs. 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...