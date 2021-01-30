You are the owner of this article.
Spotlight on: Bethany Prestridge, The Jaya House

bethany prestridge

Bethany Prestridge is the founder of The Jaya House.

Bethany Prestridge is the founder of The Jaya House, a local business supporting the fight against human trafficking in India. Feeling unfulfilled by the products her business originally sold, Prestridge decided to shift the focus of The Jaya House from children’s apparel to bags. For more information on The Jaya House or to order merchandise to support the fight against human trafficking in India, visit thejayahouse.com/

What is your connection to the community? I was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Jacksonville when I was 14. I attended JSU from the age of 19 to 23 and then finished my bachelors at an online school. I now have a degree in business communications. I’m 29, a mom of two and married to my college sweetheart, Joey.

