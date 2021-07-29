You have permission to edit this article.
Spotlight on: Benjamin Kocian, teacher of the month

Benjamin Kocian

Benjamin Kocian was honored as an “Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month” by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. 

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

This past school year, Benjamin Kocian was honored as an “Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month” by Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. He was nominated by a former student who was impacted by his lessons and class discussions. More than 1,200 teachers across the state of Alabama were nominated to receive this honor. As one of 16 honorees, Kocian received a $250 Visa gift card and was featured on one of Alexander Shunnarah’s ubiquitous billboards. This year, he will be teaching at Jacksonville High School.

