Austin Lloyd is a musician living in the Anniston area. After losing his job, he picked up his guitar as a way to express himself and found that he enjoyed playing music for a living. His music is available on his Facebook page, SoundCloud and YouTube channel.
When did you start playing guitar? When I was 10 or 11 years old.
How did you start playing music? I dabbled around on piano and stuff like that, but before any instruments, I was in chorus from age 5 all the way through high school. My family used to have music appreciation nights; they were really neat. My dad, brother and sister all played guitar, but they never had time to teach me. So, I picked up a guitar, told them I was going to be a better guitar player than all of them one day and taught myself. Before I started playing guitar, I messed around with electronic music and cool music editing software on my computer. Because of chorus, I learned music theory and circle of fifths and circle of thirds — stuff like that.
Explain that a bit more. Everything kind of breaks down into scales and notes. Each octave is one higher or lower than the other. If you ever hear someone say “note C1,” that is the first octave where people start when they learn to play piano. It is the middle note. You learn that, then you learn which ones make harmonies and melodies. Those contrast with other notes, then you can put them in a little rhythm and groove. It is all about timing.
What was the first song you learned to play on the guitar? “I See Fire” by Ed Sheeran. My sister bought me a new guitar and said the only condition for me keeping the guitar was that I had to learn how to play that song. I had just been learning chords before.
How did you start playing music as a career? I lost my job at a CVS in Georgia due to budget cuts, so I came out here and found a job through a temp agency. Unfortunately, they eventually also did cutbacks, so I lost my job at that facility. That was four months ago. I did not know what I was going to do, but I did know that I could play guitar.
Where do you perform? I’ve been going up to the mall in Oxford every day or every other day. I also play at different bars around town.
What kind of music do you like to play? A lot. I listen to everything, so I like to try to play everything from reggae on the ukulele to early ’90s rock, pop music from today and country music. It varies depending on the day.
What is your favorite song to cover? “On The Way Down” by Ryan Cabrera.
Do you also write original songs? Yes. I usually start off with the music of it because I want to get a vibe for what I am trying to do. If I want it to be a sad song, I’ll do it in minor chords, but if I want it to be a happy song, I’ll use major chords. Once I get the tone of the music, I can start writing as the music is building. You can usually fit words to the melody based on the amount of strums or amount of time between chord changes.
Why do you write music? It is one of the biggest forms of self-expression. I grew up in the late ’90s and early 2000s, when the U.S. was just this cultural cesspool of self-expression, and I like to capture that. A lot of music today is just meant to pander to audiences, as opposed to telling someone’s story or struggles.
What is the most important song you have written? “Lesson.” It is based around learning how to love yourself, as opposed to loving other people. You are not going to figure out what love actually is if you are not able to love and respect yourself enough to give yourself the common decency you should give other people. It touches on how people can start feeling down because they have not found love or happiness, when it has to start with you before you can share it with other people.
