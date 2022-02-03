 Skip to main content
Spotlight on: Anna Moore, Martha Vandervoort Memorial Scholarship

anna moore rmc
Submitted photo

Anna Moore is Regional Medical Center’s Director of Physician Services, and she serves on the board of the RMC Foundation. The foundation is currently planning its annual scholarship-fundraising event, the Garden Jubilee. The Garden Jubilee will take place on Saturday, May 14, and will raise money for the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Scholarship. Eligible students may apply for the scholarship by March 7. 

Let’s start off with some background on you. I’m from Gadsden and live there now. I went to Auburn University and majored in communication. After college, I worked in outside sales for seven years and have now been with RMC Health System for over seven years as their Director of Physician Services. I serve as the physician liaison and physician recruiter.

