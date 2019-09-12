Angie Smith is the coordinator for the Calhoun County Voting Rights Project. This non-partisan group works to raise awareness about the restoration of voting rights for convicted felons. A change in Alabama law in 2017 immediately made over 280,000 Alabama residents eligible to vote.
What is your professional background? I went to Jacksonville State University and had a psychology-sociology major. I worked primarily in case management social work. I am a stay-at-home mom now. I had children in my 40s; I have a 13-year-old and an 8-year-old, so that and volunteer work keep me busy. Both of my kids play soccer with the East Alabama Football Club; it is a travel soccer club, so I have been involved in the management of that. In the last year or so, I have also gotten more involved with the Calhoun County Democrats. Before that, I helped with some political campaigns. Just recently, we decided to take on the Voting Rights Project.
What interested you in psychology and sociology? I think it was that generic “I just want to help people” mentality you have as a young 20-something; then you figure out how it really works later.
How did the Calhoun County Voting Rights Project begin? Some of the Calhoun County Democrats leadership identified priorities, and one of those was to increase awareness of the change in the law regarding felony convictions and voting rights. The Alabama Voting Rights Project existed, and it was started by Blair Bowie at the Campaign Legal Center in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Why is there a need for the project? There was a grant that had representatives in the state to do outreach on this subject, but it ended in June, so those positions no longer exist. So really, the only people in Alabama working on this project are volunteers. We decided to take it on in Calhoun County because that is where we are. We brought in people from outside the Calhoun County Democrats; when we started, we invited the heads of the Democratic and Republican committees from all the surrounding counties. This is really not a partisan issue.
Tell us about the change in the law. Since 1917, in Alabama, as the law stood until 2017, anyone convicted of what was called a “crime of moral turpitude” lost their voting rights in Alabama. The problem with that is that at that time, the law did not define what a “crime of moral turpitude” was. So, that left it to local county representatives to make that decision.
It could vary from county to county, but essentially, most felons lost their voting rights, or thought they did. In 2017, The Definition of Moral Turpitude Act was passed, and it defined what moral turpitude is and listed 42 “crimes of moral turpitude.” [This] tells us that any other crime no longer disqualifies you from voting.
It is estimated that 280,000 people — just in Calhoun County — are now immediately eligible to vote. The second thing the law did was put in place a way for a lot of people convicted of those 42 crimes to have their voting rights restored. There are some exceptions, but as long as they have completed their sentence, probation, parole, fees, fines and restitution, they are eligible to complete a Certificate of Eligibility to Register to Vote.
When that is sent in to the Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles for a decision, that office has 44 days to process it and send that potential voter a notification that they are eligible to vote. The potential voter can take that letter to the Board of Registrars and register to vote.
Is there anything else you would like to add? I want to insert a sort-of disclaimer for myself: I realized I focused a lot on the “political” volunteer work I have been doing, which is weird because I’ve never really been a person involved in things like that. I grew up in a family that didn’t talk about politics at all. I don't think my parents ever even voted, and I’ve always resisted aligning myself with any political party because it felt too limiting. But when I decided I needed to step up and get involved to effect change that mattered to me, I started searching for people who shared my values, and that’s where it led me. So now, I work to support people who were already doing good work in the community.
Do you have a suggestion for “Spotlight”? Contact Faith Dorn at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.