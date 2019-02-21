Angie Bentley owns Glamour Studio, a hair and nail salon in Anniston. A hairdresser with more than 30 years of experience, she loves the relationships she forms with the people she works with and her clients — some of whom started coming to her as children and continue to get their hair styled by her as adults. Glamour Studio is located at 912 S. Leighton Ave. in Anniston. Call 256-310-8952 to set up an appointment.
How did you get into cosmetology? I do not know. When I was in high school I thought I was going to go in the Air Force or weld! I was such a tomboy. At the time I decided to get into it, my mother had recently died, and I had an 18-month-old, and I needed a career quickly.
What interested you in the Air Force and welding? My dad was in the Air Force before I was born. The recruiters would come to my school and pass out the pamphlets, and I thought that might be something I would enjoy doing. I always had an interest in welding. My dad had a farm and raced cars at the Talladega Short Track, so we were always around cars and motors and things like that.
Where did you learn to style hair? New World College; it used to be up on Noble Street, but it is closed now. I got my first license in 1989.
Do you only style hair? I had a salon at one time that was hair, skin, nails, tanning — all of it. But as I got older, I have downsized. I strictly do hair, and I do makeup for beauty pageants and proms. Someone that works here does nails, as well. I had to learn how to do nails when I was in school, but I never did get into that part. I was always too busy doing hair to do nails.
How long before you opened your own shop? When I got out of beauty school, haircuts were $5. I went to work at the Personal Touch in Oxford doing $5 haircuts, and you had to do a lot of $5 haircuts to make any money. Back then, Oxford was not booming, but as Oxford grew and business was much better for everybody, we raised our prices, and it became a more lucrative employment. I went out on my own in 2000. In my career, though, there were times when I was not making a lot of money, so I had to waitress, work in a car auction, and I drove a school bus for seven years — all while working as a hairdresser! It took working all these part-time jobs to build my one full-time job. I opened my first salon in 2000 and had several wonderful girls come to work with me, and we had a great business there for about 10 years. I owned different salons throughout the years.
Tell us more about your schedule when you had to work those part-time jobs. I had children, so I went to beauty school from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., then I would go waitress at night. Beauty school was a long, hard year. Even after that, I was working six days a week for not much money. The car auction was at night, but it was one night a week, just to make a little extra gas money. Driving the school bus was something I did for health insurance. So, I would go drive the school bus, work at the beauty shop, drive the school bus again, and go back to the beauty shop. When I went out on my own in 2000, I decided to take a year off from driving the school bus to see if I could make enough money to pay my own health insurance.
What are you most proud of professionally? I’m proud of the knowledge I’ve shared over the years. I tried to teach and mentor the best I could, whether it was about hair, the business or family. Girls call on me for different things still to this day, and maybe that’s what I’m here for.
