Spotlight on: Allison Newton, mask sewer

Allison Newton is a faculty member in Jacksonville State University’s Department of Emergency Management and also works in an administrative role in JSU’s School of Human Services and Social Sciences. She is helping spearhead a collaborative effort by JSU and the community to create and distribute masks to those who need them during the COVID-19 pandemic. To get involved, request to join the private Facebook group “Alabama Mask Sewers,” or email Newton at anewton@jsu.edu.
What is your educational background? I earned a B.S. degree in geography with a minor in English from the University of North Alabama, a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in environmental science at JSU and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.