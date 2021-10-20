You have permission to edit this article.
Spotlight on: Alexandria Williams, librarian

Alexandria Williams

Alexandria Williams is the director of the Hokes Bluff library.

 Submitted photo

Alexandria Williams is the director of the Hokes Bluff library. This Saturday at 10 a.m., the Hokes Bluff library will host a talk and book signing by Dr. Greg Chapman, a cardiologist originally from Hokes Bluff. The talk is free and books will be available for sale. The library is located at 3310 Alford Bend Rd.

What interested you about working in libraries? Right as I was finishing college, I didn’t know what to do. I had an English degree from Jacksonville State University, and I was looking at my options. I found out about the program at the University of Alabama, and I got my master’s degree there. 

