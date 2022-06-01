 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotlight on: Aldo Stassi, Music City Bagels owner

  • Comments
Aldo Stassi
Submitted photo

Aldo Stassi is the owner of the new bagel shop in Anniston, Music City Bagels. Although the shop is already open, Music City Bagels is having a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, June 14, at 9 a.m. There will be drawings for gift certificates and special deals for the day. Music City Bagels is located at 1550 Greenbrier Dear Road and is open Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, follow Music City Bagels on Facebook or Instagram or visit musiccitybagels.com.

Are you originally from the Anniston area?

Tags