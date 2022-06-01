Spotlight on: Aldo Stassi, Music City Bagels owner

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Aldo Stassi is the owner of the new bagel shop in Anniston, Music City Bagels. Although the shop is already open, Music City Bagels is having a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, June 14, at 9 a.m. There will be drawings for gift certificates and special deals for the day. Music City Bagels is located at 1550 Greenbrier Dear Road and is open Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, follow Music City Bagels on Facebook or Instagram or visit musiccitybagels.com.