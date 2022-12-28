 Skip to main content
Spotlight on: 2022

Last year, we introduced “Spotlight Wrapped” as a look at some of the “Spotlights” that stood out throughout the year. We thought we might reflect on several “Spotlights” from 2022 in the same way.

Jason Wilson, CEO of Coldwater Mountain Brewpub, opened one of the first breweries in Alabama since Prohibition in 2009. “I come from a long line of tradesmen and craftsmen. I come from a long line of people who make things and create things. I have always loved to work with my hands. I love bringing something to fruition,” said Wilson.