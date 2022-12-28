Spotlight on: 2022

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Last year, we introduced “Spotlight Wrapped” as a look at some of the “Spotlights” that stood out throughout the year. We thought we might reflect on several “Spotlights” from 2022 in the same way.
Jason Wilson, CEO of Coldwater Mountain Brewpub, opened one of the first breweries in Alabama since Prohibition in 2009. “I come from a long line of tradesmen and craftsmen. I come from a long line of people who make things and create things. I have always loved to work with my hands. I love bringing something to fruition,” said Wilson.