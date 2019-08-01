Breaunna Matthews is a young, local author whose first book, “Breaunna’s Magical Unicorn,” will be available tomorrow through online booksellers Amazon, Google, Barnes & Noble and Lulu Books. This book is the first of six in her series about her adventures with her stuffed unicorn, Lily Sparkly. Matthews is the daughter of local author Michelle Manning and the granddaughter of a former longtime local librarian. Matthews wrote her book by telling her mother the story, and her mother wrote it down.
How old are you? I am 4 years old, and I am about to turn 5 on my birthday. My birthday is Aug. 9.
Are you going to go to school this year? Yes.
Are you excited? Not really. I am just excited for my birthday. I am a little scared for kindergarten, but my mom said not to be a scaredy cat.
What do you do when you are not writing or playing? I am a dancer and a cheerleader (demonstrates two cheer routines). I like to jump around and do the floss.
What do you like to do? I like to play a lot, especially with my unicorn.
What do you do when you play with your unicorn? I feed her. I play with her hair and give her a hug.
What does your unicorn like to eat? Pasta, chicken and roast beef.
Does your unicorn have any friends? Yes, she has 13 unicorn friends.
Tell us about your magic wand. I think I got it when I was a baby. I like to make magic with it.
How did you decide to write a book? The Lord told me to do it.
Tell us about your book. It is about the adventures I have with Lily Sparkly. In this first book, she comes to life when I go to bed. We go to Candy Land and eat all the candy.
What kind of candy do you eat with Lily Sparkly? Chocolate, M&Ms, Reese’s Cups, Sour Patch Kids and Warheads. That is about all.
Do you write with your mom? Yes, I tell her I have the idea for the story, and she writes it down.
Tell us about Lily Sparkly. She likes to do stuff, and she likes to play a lot. I love her because she is my unicorn, and I love her because she has a sparkly horn and sparkly hooves and she smells good when I bathe her.
Does Lily Sparkly sleep in your bed? Yes, but most of the time she asks me if I can sleep in the front room, but I say no.
Have you learned anything from your mom? I have learned my ABCs and about big books. I have learned how to help other little kids (performs “The Alphabet Song”).
Do you read big books? I normally read small books. I like to read about Minnie Mouse.
What is something your mom always says to you? God is good.
What makes you happy? Jumping around.
What makes you sad? When I miss my cousin.
What makes you laugh? When a shirt has hair on it.
Who is your best friend? You. And my mom.
What do you want to be when you grow up? A nurse. And you.
What is your favorite food? Junk food. Candy and cookies.
What is love? Love is love.
Where is your favorite place to go? The Mexican restaurant to eat tacos!
